Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 6th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

ITRN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

