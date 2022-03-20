Jack Sinclair Sells 10,166 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65.

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.