Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

