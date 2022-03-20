JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 681,633 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $65.13. 46,084,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,731,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

