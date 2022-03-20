JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 691,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,041,971 shares.The stock last traded at $65.37 and had previously closed at $61.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after buying an additional 607,142 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

