Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Skillz Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skillz by 36.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

