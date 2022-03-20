Jeremi Gorman Sells 32,684 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95.
  • On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66.

Snap stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.