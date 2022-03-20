Jeremi Gorman Sells 32,684 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95.

On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66.

Snap stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

