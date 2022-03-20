JMP Securities Lowers Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $29.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Rallybio stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.
In other Rallybio news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth about $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth about $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
