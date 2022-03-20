Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.