JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $265,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

