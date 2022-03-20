JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,981,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

