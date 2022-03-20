Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

