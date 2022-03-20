Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells $96,996.52 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marcus Jewell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.