Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.03

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.03 and traded as low as $41.51. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

