KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $118.84 on Exchanges

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $118.84 or 0.00282678 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $73.40 million and approximately $770,000.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

