Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,504 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.