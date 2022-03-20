Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $254.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average is $251.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

