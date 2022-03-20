Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

