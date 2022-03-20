Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

