Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,564 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $453.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.