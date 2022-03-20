Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after buying an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

