Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 405,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,792 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69.

