Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE:D opened at $81.27 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

