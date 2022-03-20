Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $288.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $255.16 and a 1 year high of $327.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.