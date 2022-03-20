KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

CLF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.