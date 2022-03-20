KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CLF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.