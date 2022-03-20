Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 11464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $766.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.