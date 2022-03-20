Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 15,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

