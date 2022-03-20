Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,366,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $25.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

