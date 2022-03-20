Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

