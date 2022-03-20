KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

