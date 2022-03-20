KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $764,768.15 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

