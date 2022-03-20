Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,955. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

