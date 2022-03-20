Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.43.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

