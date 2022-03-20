Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.34 and a 12 month high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.