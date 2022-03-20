Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

