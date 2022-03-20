Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,057.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,336.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

