Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

