KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Outperform”

Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KWEB opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

