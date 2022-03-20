Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.