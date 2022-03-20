Kwmg LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.