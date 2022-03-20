Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

LW opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,054,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

