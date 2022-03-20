Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 150 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

