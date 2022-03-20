Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $475,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 214,760 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

