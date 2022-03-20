Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $123.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Woodward Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.