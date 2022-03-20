Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.41 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.