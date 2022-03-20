LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 302,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

