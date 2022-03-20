LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE LC opened at $16.44 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LendingClub by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

