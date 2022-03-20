Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

LXE stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

