LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,493.32

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $109,493.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007870 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.