Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,490 shares.The stock last traded at $7.79 and had previously closed at $7.78.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
