Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,490 shares.The stock last traded at $7.79 and had previously closed at $7.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

